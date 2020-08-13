The Astorian is shutting down. No it's not, but what if it did? Throughout the country, newspapers are shutting down at an alarming rate.
The seemingly endless ad revenue they enjoyed in the past now goes to Google, Apple and other companies with no stake in local communities. Local newspapers serve as an important check on our elected officials and administrators. Municipalities tend to spend more money after their local paper shuts down. Where does the money go?
The Astorian has claimed they'll survive the sudden loss of advertising dollars as a result of COVID-19. Perhaps they'll be bought by a hedge fund that only prolongs their demise by laying off staff, and extracting what little capital remains until there is nothing left. Maybe they'll limp along and come out of this relatively unscathed. Maybe not.
If it weren't for The Astorian, how would we know what a mess the Port of Astoria had been, and how they've turned things around? Or that the county commissioners were a mess, and still are? Or that Bruce Jones, the mayor of Astoria, is no friend to those in our community who are struggling financially?
Or that Brett Estes appears to go above and beyond in his job as city manager? What about Michael McNickle, our public health director, who was dismissive of the pandemic in the beginning, and now seems to be fighting tirelessly for the health and safety of our community?
The Astorian is still in business. Let's hope it stays that way.
ED MORGAN
Astoria
