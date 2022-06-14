As one of the "bevy of residential restorations" in Astoria’s renaissance, I have important observations after four years of work at the circa 1915 Forsstrom House. We have rescued the structure by constructing its third foundation to take it safely into the next century. It is a true labor of love, and we adore this beautiful old house.
I would like to share the concerns of many owners of Astoria's historic structures. The city, specifically the planning and engineering departments, do not encourage or assist owners in saving properties. We have experienced repeated obstructions, complexity, confusion and fees on our projects, over and above what is reasonable, from a city that is known for its historic structures.
I find that I cannot recommend Astoria as a locale to work on historic homes. In addition to difficulties we and our contractors have experienced, it is known that some contractors will not work in Astoria due to the city's difficult reputation. This makes progress problematic and costly, due to additional time, waste and legal fees.
With an election approaching, it is essential to query new candidates on their plans as to making the building permit application process less dysfunctional, and the development codes more transparent. It needs to be a part of the election conversation to continue and encourage preservation of our historic structures.
We can bring these questions to candidate forums and facilitate positive changes.