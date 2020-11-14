We want to thank Debbie Boothe-Schmidt and Melissa Cribbins for running for state Legislature representing Tillamook County.
They provided important perspectives on issues like workers rights, education, conservation, health care and COVID-19 recovery that wouldn't have been discussed had they not run. Whether you're a Republican or a Democrat, seeking positive change for our community by running for public office is extremely patriotic.
Regardless of whom you voted for, we're all on the same team. We, the Democrats of Tillamook County, wish Republicans Suzanne Weber and Dick Anderson success representing us in the Legislature.
In return, we expect them to listen to, represent and show up for those in our community who did not vote for them. We believe that's the way forward in these divisive times, that are concerning for us all.
PETER MARKS
Nehalem
Member, Tillamook County Democrats Communication Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.