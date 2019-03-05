To the people of Clatsop County: I recently attended the ad-hoc Port of Astoria budget meeting, and was very impressed to see the diversity of areas of expertise, the quality of the four people who were asked to help the Port and its commissioners, the Port budget formulation process, and the needed addressing of the Port's problems.
I understand Commissioner Frank Spence proposed the idea, and he should be commended for making it happen.
I watch this effort closely because the citizens of Warrenton have an active interest in what happens within the Port of Astoria, and their continuation of services.
RICK NEWTON
Commissioner, city of Warrenton
