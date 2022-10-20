I am writing today in support of Melissa Busch for state senator. I am impressed that Melissa is an intelligent, approachable and engaging woman with both drive and desire enough to make a difference for District 16.
Melissa cares about Northwest Oregon residents and businesses, as well as our issues, and I believe she possesses sufficient courage, imagination and good judgment to assist our state Legislature to discover and implement solutions.
1. Melissa is connected. Not a career politician garnering experience and managing influence from the top down, Melissa is a career caregiver who has seen, firsthand, how rural Oregonians are struggling, and built her base of knowledge and support upon grassroot relationships.
2. Melissa is concerned. As a wife, mother of three and itinerant home health nurse, she has made it a priority to help where needed, and gather information for and about the issues which matter most to families, wage earners and small businesses. Melissa asks thoughtful questions, is eager to work collaboratively, and listens carefully to the responses of those who are most involved.
3. Melissa is charismatic. From her commitment to run, determination to knock on countless doors and success in recruiting and motivating a broad and worthy team of collaborators, I think she has demonstrated an ability to lead and a willingness to serve.
Please join me in voting for Busch for regional ambassador and Northwest Oregon advocate.