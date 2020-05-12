I don't usually write letters supporting candidates. But I've been impressed with Kathleen Sullivan's leadership. I decided to speak up in support of her reelection.
It is rare to find an elected official who can relate to people from all walks of life. Kathleen Sullivan understands that the heart and soul of Clatsop County is the people who live and work here.
She has been particularly diligent in working to protect the water and forest resources that provide jobs for our families. She supports local businesses. Kathleen wants to expand technical and other vocational education to prepare our citizens for a changing economy.
She wants to be sure no one is left behind with automation and other technological changes. She has worked to increase affordable housing in our county. Kathleen's work has been focused on us, the people of this county. Her work has been focused on preserving our way of life, and at the same time preparing us for the future.
We can't afford to lose her leadership now. Please vote for Kathleen Sullivan.
RUSS MEAD
Seaside
