I just visited Seaside City Council candidate David Posalski’s website, davidforseaside.com, and I'm impressed.
David runs four successful restaurants in Seaside, creating 50 jobs for our community. As a planning commissioner, he pragmatically advanced community development and investment with smart use of regulation.
As a chamber of commerce board member, he ensured Seaside's economic development remained strong, and as transportation commissioner, he recognized city priorities and worked successfully with the public and intergovernmental agencies. He is doer, not a talker.
His goals for Seaside are presented clearly, comprehensively and without ambiguity. Unlike other candidates, there is no politically correct mumbo jumbo that doesn't really say anything. He's clear with what he thinks needs to be accomplished, and how he thinks it should be accomplished.
He is a husband of 23 years and proud father of a Seaside High School graduate. He knows commitment and sacrifice.
Leadership is directing a strategy to meet needs. It demands tangible results. Seaside's successful tourism community is due to successful tourism leaders like Posalski.
David truly is for Seaside. He is a strong and proven community leader with a track record of success.
STEPHEN MALKOWSKI
Seaside
