Clatsop County is a small town. Seriously, all of us together can't muster the numbers to qualify as a city. It's one of the many reasons why life here is so sweet. We know each other, we take care of each other and we have plenty of elbow room.
Sure, the influx of out of town guests can leave us thinking, "Who forgot to close the door?" But, like all good houseguests, they bring a hostess gift (in this case, cash) and then they go home.
When something happens to a few of us, it happens to all of us. We are irrefutably connected. So, it matters to me who serves on our political behalf, whether I am eligible to vote for that particular person or not.
Clatsop County Commissioner Kathleen Sullivan, representing District 4, is impressive in her ability to get things done, to insist on the accurate information she needs to make intelligent decisions, even when they’re difficult, to screen out the static from special interests who would derail the mandated work of the county commission and to meticulously do the bodacious homework required to actually know what she's talking about.
If I were in District 4, I'd sure keep Kathleen Sullivan.
MERIANNE MYERS
Warrenton
