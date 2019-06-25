At times, letters to The Astorian complain about Northwest forest management, and how it is driven by corporate greed; giving us ugly clear cuts, herbicides and younger harvest ages. Some people demand stricter forest practice rules and local control.
In 1950, the population of the U.S. was 150 million, and it is now 340 million; the world was 2.5 billion, and is now 7.4 billion. Imagine how the demand for forest products has changed with that growth. Could it be that we voted for industrial forestry by the number of children we chose to have, and the size of our houses?
Forest geneticists, by cross-breeding trees of superior height, growth rates and quality, have produced better, faster-growing trees — non-GMO (genetically modified organism). Economic maturity ages drop because of that improved growth rate; we can now grow a 55-year-old tree in 40 years. Douglas fir and hemlock are shade intolerant, and cannot grow underneath other trees.
Beyond aesthetics, clear cuts are undesirable more for the sterile lack of structure that does not produce habitat for a wider, more variable animal and plant community.
Herbicides are necessary to get a young plantation started, but we must still hold the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Monsanto and Dow accountable for rushed product approval. Herbicides are not designed to be “poisonous” to plants, but to deprive the plant of an enzyme needed in photosynthesis, thus starving the weeds selectively.
We can improve population-responsive forest management by supporting family planning and birth control technology around the world.
DAVID FITCH
Astoria
