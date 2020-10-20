President Donald Trump should take an improvisation class to make the stories he creates richer in detail, and help him craft stories that at least sound like they could be true.
An August scene performed by Trump and Laura Ingraham of Fox News demonstrated just how much Trump could benefit from a beginners’ improv class.
Ingraham gave him great prompts that he couldn’t build on. She asked him to describe things on planes and he said they were wearing “dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that.”
Then he said they came from “a certain city” (unspecified) and that he heard all that from “a person.”
If you did an improv that lazy on a stage, the audience would demand its money back.
Nonetheless, Trump does seem to have what it takes to be a solid improv performer — a wild imagination and a truly demented stage presence.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park, Washington
