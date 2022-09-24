In a quandary about which candidate to vote for as your state representative for House District 32? Just think about what is important to you, as I did.
We live in a beautiful area of Oregon that has the ocean, rivers and forests. I want someone to represent me who has a balanced approach to natural resource management. Someone who knows the value of our farms, fisheries and forests.
I look for someone who believes in a woman's right to choose. A person who supports our educational system, including teachers and advocates for preschool, kindergarten-through-12th grade and post-high school education. Preschool education has proven to increase the chances of a child's success later in life. Our community colleges are a critical pathway to higher earnings, either through vocational training, or as a steppingstone to a four-year degree.
I want someone who has experience working with people from all walks of life, and understands that ignoring our housing crisis is simply not acceptable. We need someone that has fresh ideas to tackle challenges ranging from the unhoused to workforce housing, while supporting the middle class.
I look for someone who believes in reasonable gun regulations. Just as our country has evolved, so should our thinking to address the ever-increasing gun violence.
After reviewing the candidates for HD 32, Logan Laity is the only person who meets these criteria. Please join me in voting for Logan.