This letter is in appreciation of Constance Waisanen, who recently won one of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce George Awards. Constance has always been a strong supporter of community music. When Clatsop Community College was unable to continue supporting the Performing Arts Center, Constance was an integral part of Partners for the Performing Arts Center, the group that emerged to maintain the beloved venue for affordable educational and cultural events.
In 2020, in a remarkable gesture, Constance bought the building from Clatsop Community College, turned responsibility of it over to Partners for the PAC, and renamed it the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts. Her generosity has made it possible for five performing arts organizations to continue to use it for rehearsals, meetings and performances. They are the North Oregon Coast Symphonic Band, North Coast Big Band, North Coast Chorale, Cascadia Chamber Opera and North Oregon Coast Symphony.
These performing arts groups are augmented by KMUN, the Lions Club and A Way of Life Alcoholics Anonymous group. The performing arts groups had been based at the Larsen Center for many years, and would have had difficulty finding another home. We are all extremely grateful to Constance, who has made it possible for us to continue to survive, rehearse and perform at the Larsen Center!
The Larsen Center is a community space, and Partners for the PAC are grateful for the community support we receive!