In response to "Airport committee recommends separation from Port of Astoria" (The Astorian, June 10):
Tenants at the Astoria Airport (Lektro, Bar Pilots, Life Flight, Coast Guard), and people with private planes housed at the airport, need to have their rent or lease amount increased to cover the total costs needed to maintain any infrastructure not part of their specific facility.
The airport advisory committee anticipates seeking a new taxpayer-funded bond to fix critical maintenance items now deferred. There is no discussion of how much the bond would be for, and states some money would be for obtaining matching money requirements for future Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants.
The airport needs to generate income from rents, landing and takeoff fees, and any other sources they can generate by airport operations, and not seek public bonds the taxpayers must pay for in property taxes.
No one wants to lose existing airport jobs. However, the airport includes private profit-making businesses, private plane owners and government organizations that need to contribute more to airport operations, as they are the main recipients of the airport facilities.
The general public should not be responsible for funding operations that do not cover their true cost.
Separation of the Port of Astoria from the Astoria Airport operations does not remove the commission from their responsibility of protecting the public from private interests seeking to keep their costs down by transferring costs to the public through bond issues.
SCOTT WIDDICOMBE
Warrenton
