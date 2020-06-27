I have become increasingly concerned about comments in this newspaper in favor of banning vacation rentals, or complaining that homeowners contribute to the housing crisis by removing homes from the full-time rental market.
The Astorian quoted Warrenton's Mayor Henry Balensifer regarding rentals in Seaside: "… when you have that many vacation rentals, you are not helping the housing crisis" ("Warrenton considers restrictions on vacation rentals," June 11).
Unfortunately, it also does not help the housing crisis when towns assess and tax private homes as if they were vacation rental properties. My family owns a small, three-bedroom house in Seaside, which has been in the family for three generations. Property taxes have risen high enough that we must now offer part-time vacation rentals.
With taxes approaching $10,000 annually, offering the property as a full-time rental would be prohibitively expensive for most working people. If vacation rentals are eliminated, the demographic most likely to afford the property will be telecommuting professionals who have fled the city — and they will not support Seaside's tourist industry as vacation rentals do.
Please consider the difficulties imposed on homeowners when the towns tax properties at rates that make full-time rentals prohibitive, and part-time vacation rentals necessary. Let's acknowledge how those vacation rentals contribute to our economy.
And please, scale back the rhetoric about how homeowners are supposedly contributing to the housing crisis by not offering their homes as full-time rentals, when the town's tax structures make those same rentals unaffordable to both the homeowner and renter.
AUGUST WATTERS
Astoria
