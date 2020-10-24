I served as a nonpartisan county commissioner in Clatsop County for eight years. I know how hard you have to work to fight to make sure your community is heard when bigger, more affluent communities try to work their will on the process.
Partisanship can't cloud your judgment. You have to do what is best for the people you represent, not what some party boss tells you is important.
That's why I'm endorsing Mayor Suzanne Weber for state representative. She has the experience, the drive and the know-how to get things done for our community, because she has been doing exactly that for nearly 20 years.
I'm impressed that not only is she a Republican, but she is also nominated by the Independent Party of Oregon.
That's also why I'm opposing Debbie Boothe-Schmidt. The hundreds of thousands of dollars being dumped in her campaign by the Democratic Party of Oregon is disturbing. Instead of trying to reach across the aisle, Debbie seems to be putting up partisan walls while her political party pays for her campaign.
The bizarre attacks she seems to be leveling at Mayor Weber all seem to be paid for by the Democratic Party, as well as the political action committee set up by Debbie's partisan leaders.
We can't afford more partisanship. We need independence. We need Weber.
PATRICIA ROBERTS
Gearhart
