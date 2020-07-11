Aren't we just the exquisite example of the best nation ever? Don't we show the rest of the world how tremendous the best of the best who come to our shores are? Whether it is manufacturing, small business, bloated government, supposed equality for all, or even our unending compassion?
It seems like lately we are not grounded in those beliefs. I say bull … our history is ripe with unprecedented firsts. Heights unreached before, examples of previously unforeseen grace and humanity, but first and foremost complete global leadership.
Why, do you ask, has our form of democracy thrived while so many have failed? All right, time's up.
It is because it is our belief that every single person in our country is exceptional in their own and special way. We have been given the gift from our brilliant founding fathers of a Constitution that allows for differences, and at the same time unity. Why are we so divisive, when we together can be so unified?
Every single person or group on the face of this planet can provide a grievance on how they or theirs were "offended." Is that grievance legitimate? Of course. But then so is everyone else's.
How about this: I understand your history. Please try to understand mine. Now … let's move forward.
KEVIN SWANSON
Warrenton
