Most people want elected leaders who talk about policy with facts and with an open mind. Unfortunately, in his March 10 newsletter, state Rep. Cyrus Javadi said he believes "the North Coast is under attack" because of the proposed habitat conservation plan, which he opposes.
We're not under attack. Instead, thoughtful, informed people are developing the habitat conservation plan to keep the North Coast thriving.
The habitat conservation plan builds on the latest science about the interconnection among soil, trees, air and water that creates resilient forests. We can keep logging every tree in every forest and tree plantation, but that is a short-term gain that depletes the soil, degrades water and pollutes the air. The timber industry knows this, but seeks immediate profits, not the health of Oregon's forests and logging for future generations.
Oregonians have different ideas about jobs, forests and the economy. People who disagree with a coastal legislator are not necessarily attacking the North Coast. Learning more about ideas they don't like, such as the habitat conservation plan, could give our legislators valuable information and make them more successful.
Oregon voters value independent thinking, and would be unhappy if they thought elected officials voted just to please their major campaign donors.
I urged Rep. Javadi to reconsider his acceptance of timber industry talking points and fear-based rhetoric. I urged him to listen to informed foresters and others who have knowledge and perspective we all need. Readers can also contact him.