There was an interesting front-page story in The Astorian, "Warrenton teen behind local Black Lives Matter protests: 'I like doing what is right'" (June 9). It concerned the Black Lives Matter movement about the killing of George Floyd.
Now I'm just an old man, and maybe don't understand the younger generation. But I thought "doing what is right" meant arresting, charging and prosecuting the killer regardless of race, creed or color. I thought that was justice.
Apparently I'm out of step; "doing what is right" is now reported as standing on a corner and shouting at people — "No justice, no peace." Or maybe rioting, burning and vandalizing in an effort to terrorize people into some sort of subservience. I wonder how that helps.
From my point of view, this is about individual accountability. It is about one man's murder of another. Let's deal with those instances, without threatening the peace of our country.
We, all of us, of all races, creeds and colors, actually have it pretty good here. Now before I get jumped on for that statement, I know there is injustice. But "doing what is right" is to confront and bring to justice the criminals in each instance — individually.
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside
