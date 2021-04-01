Two facts you may want to consider about the COVID-19 vaccines: The vaccines have not been proven to stop transmission of the virus; and, as with all vaccines, COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are exempt from liability, should you or a loved one be injured or killed by these experimental new vaccines.
While some COVID-19 vaccines are showing a 95% success rate at stopping the disease and symptoms, there is no data available from the COVID-19 safety trials as to the vaccines' capacity to stop transmission of the infection.
World health officials are on record stating this, as it is simply the truth about the data we have thus far. We do not know if this vaccine will create herd immunity — to imply that it would is spreading misinformation.
In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which made all vaccine manufacturers, and the doctors who provide them, exempt from all litigation regarding vaccines, and those who are injured or killed by them.
Further, under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, COVID-19 vaccines are not eligible under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. People can apply for help through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, but the program has a history of rejecting many claims.
Essentially, if you're injured by a COVID-19 vaccine, you're on your own.
I am bringing this to the awareness of my friends and neighbors because informed consent is the core of medicine in a free society. Without informed consent, i.e. health freedom, we may soon wake up to find ourselves living under medical tyranny.
JOHNNY SHUE
Seaside