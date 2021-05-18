I wrote the following to inspire our sales crew, and I thought in these difficult times it might offer some inspiration for others — especially for young people just graduating:
This is going to be a great day. For I am going to picture in my mind the positive outcome of a predetermined plan.
And, I am going to be so committed to a positive purpose, that it will propel me with power and propensity to the very peak of my potential.
I was born to succeed. I will succeed. I am succeeding. Today is my moment, and now is my story.
By the grace of God.
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton