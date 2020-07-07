Kudos to Clatsop County Commissioner Pam Wev for her inspirational leadership and willingness to call a spade a spade at the June 24 commission meeting.
Her insistence on keeping Robert Stricklin and Chris Farrar on the Clatsop County Planning Commission was the right call. Both men have been thoughtful and fair minded in their positions, which have consistently upheld local values.
The commissioners voting in the minority tried the old “Moscow" Mitch McConnell tactic of not allowing an important vote, even though the change of majority rule on the commission is months away. In deference to the new composition of the commission after Jan. 1, the minority tried to postpone the vote, which Commissioner Wev courageously called a "cheap trick."
Commissioner Mark Kujala and Commissioner Lianne Thompson said they were just trying to avoid the wholesale replacement of the new Planning Commission that took place in 2011, after a progressive majority took control of the county commission.
Time will tell if Kujala and Thompson are willing to live up to that standard, and let the rightful democratic appointment of Stricklin and Farrar stand. More likely, they will conveniently forget about it, and lead the charge to replace the full planning commission after January.
When Courtney Bangs and John Toyooka join the county commission, it will usher in preferential treatment for big business and corporations, under the guise of giving voice to rural communities, rather than the environmentally sensitive, slow growth values upheld by Stricklin and Farrar.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
