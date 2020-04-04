We must remember during these difficult days there is beauty if we choose to see it. We can focus on the doom and gloom, or we can look for the positive that is happening all around us. The days are difficult for everyone, but together we can inspire our communities with a little joy and hope.
Stories are emerging of teachers in our communities forming car parades to drive by their students' neighborhoods, and give a small distraction to all that’s going on.
Communities are taking a page from Michael Rosen’s 1989 children's book "We're Going on a Bear Hunt," and placing teddy bears and other stuffed animals in their home windows to create a scavenger-like hunt activity for kids who are stuck at home. Others are drawing rainbows on sidewalks, driveways and in windows to spread messages of hope.
Each of us has the power to share hope in our communities during this time. Perhaps it's meeting virtually with friends, family or an elderly neighbor for coffee or happy hour. How about supporting your local restaurants by ordering takeout — and virtually have dinner with friends and family?
We just put our Christmas lights away — but maybe it's time to pull them back out to bring a little sparkle in our neighborhoods. How can we serve and encourage our first responders and the elderly? Maybe create banners of thanks at every hospital entrance for employees to see, and have the community stop by and sign the banner.
Together, we can correct our course and make a difference in our communities.
MIKE BROSIUS
Astoria
