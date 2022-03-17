I would recommend that everyone read Jonathan Williams' well-written article on the opinion page, "Inspiring each other" (The Astorian, March 5). He says as we grieve our losses, "we must find a path forward. One way is to inspire each other."
His article is so true. As we end this pandemic, let's put our differences aside (masks or no masks — shots or no shots). We need to become united, and get this country on the way forward. Get out there. See your friends. Make a difference! Inspire each other, shout hallelujah for our recovery.
He mentions Skip Hauke. I join in memory of this good Astorian!
Another issue: The idea of a housing project is good. The location at Heritage Square is bad! I have heard too many negative complaints from the people of Astoria.
My concern is also parking. Even if the city states that new parking is not necessary, that many units will have an impact on our parking somewhat. I understand they will have a staff. It's obvious workers will have cars.
We are 86 and 87. It is certain we do not walk well. We would like to visit downtown on occasion, and if parking is a problem, we will be reluctant to do this. Astoria is also a tourist town. That needs to be considered, also.
We have no legal Astoria city vote, as we are five minutes out of the city limits, but I encourage those in opposition.