There's much to be outraged about: the partisan politicizing of nearly everything, even baby formula; Vladimir Putin's war to dissolve Ukraine; daily gun murders and suicides across the U.S.; more people believing in white supremacy and conspiracy theories; the Supreme Court preparing to take away rights of half of Americans, the first time it has removed rights, and not expanded them. And much more. You probably have your own list.
Plus, we endure blood pressure rising, heart pounding, panic and fear. Not a good way to live.
How can we get through the day and not retreat into isolation and rabbit holes? What works for me is finding inspiration, and it's everywhere. Look around, and you'll find friends and neighbors helping each other, and working to strengthen democracy.
They're active in politics, helping to shape our communities by campaigning for local candidates and issues. They volunteer for government committees and other good causes. They find ways to make the world better.
I’m inspired by knowing that each of us has a role in defending democracy and opposing authoritarianism, bigotry and corruption. Saint Augustine reminds us, "Hope has two beautiful daughters; their names are Anger and Courage. Anger at the way things are, and Courage to see that they do not remain as they are."
I push myself to use my outrage for inspiration and activism. I hope more of us will. Together we can repair the world.