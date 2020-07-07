Marches, civil unrest, a pandemic … not just today's news, but almost a century ago these same events ushered in the 19th Amendment.
There were meetings, marches, rallies and rage taking place for 72 years. Oregon can thank Abigail Scott Duniway for mobilizing Oregonians to pass suffrage earlier in 1912, eight years ahead of the 19th Amendment.
I just previewed "The Vote," airing on PBS "American Experience." It is history coming alive with stunning original historical film footage, a compelling true story, and one we should all know.
Beginning Jan. 3, 1917, women silently picketed the White House six days a week, in the cold of winter, enduring jeering, jail and hunger strikes for months. The sheer dedication of many thousands of women to gain the right to vote is astounding. Did you know the 19th Amendment passed Aug. 26, 1920? Finally the other half of American citizens could vote.
"The Vote," an inspiring PBS program, is one you will want to share with your family and friends; it will open up conversations relevant to today's issues. Hopefully it will encourage everyone to register to vote and vote, your vote is your voice for our environment, our health care, our education and the security of a better life for our future.
As we are approach the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment in August, I urge you to tune in for this remarkable story, one not taught when I was in school. It is not "his-story" but our story.
LaREE JOHNSON
Astoria
