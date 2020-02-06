"Dorms under review," the lead story of the Jan. 30 issue of The Astorian, is an almost duplicate application request by Pacific Seafood to the current approved application for Warrenton.
I want to alert Astoria homeowners who live very close to this proposed remodel of the following:
Warrenton government had to approve a zoning code text change in order to process the application, because they had to add the words "hotel" and "dormitory" in order to be able to place as many people in the building as they wanted. The Astoria request is for a building that is double the size of what Warrenton had, for 70 to 90 people to be housed.
I am in favor of seasonal worker housing when there is adequate space for the sleeping space between beds (4 to 6 feet) and substantial area for leisure activity.
A floor plan is an absolute must for Astorians to be able to see what the finished facility will look like before final conditions are established. If the conditions are set before the public can see the floor plan, good luck to nearby neighbors.
I cannot conceive that seasonal workers will only work, eat and sleep seven days a week, and have no other desire to do anything else for a six-month contract.
I have lived in this type of facility for more than four years in the past, and my experience tells me that it is only a matter of time before living stress leads to poor behavior in Astoria.
SCOTT WIDDICOMBE
Warrenton
