My wife and I recently discussed the insulting remarks that were made by President Donald Trump regarding Americans who served in the military.
During our discussion, we realized that within our extended family we have (including myself) eight military veterans. They served in the Navy, Army, Marine Corps and Air Force. These veterans participated in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Later, after their service to the U.S., they became a truck driver, dentist, business owner, Century Link executive, deputy sheriff, computer engineer, health inspector and school administrator. I don't see a "loser" or a "sucker" within this list.
Someone who has never served his country, or had a loved one serve, and then makes these comments, does not deserve to be commander in chief. Every veteran deserves respect for their service to our country, not insults.
KEITH NEAL
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.