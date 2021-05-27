To the Cannon Beach City Council: I am writing to oppose the proposed food and beverage tax on restaurants and eateries.
Please consider the intense burden restaurants are already weathering, with the effects of the pandemic fast and deep. Were it not for federal assistance, most restaurant employees would be in dire financial situations, especially those relying on tips.
We are among the fortunate few able to expand our outdoor seating, yet not enough to compensate for operating at 25% to 50% capacity. Revenue loss has been extraordinary, and such a tax makes our slow recovery even harder.
Software updates, additional processing and labor for staff training are just a few costs associated with an added tax. More detrimental are the incalculable costs — challenges from customers in a state where value added taxes are not the norm, slower table turnaround, lower employee tips and revenue lost to other areas free of such a tax.
Customer goodwill to the area will suffer substantially and restaurants will bear the loss. Please consider any alternative to this tax. Our restaurant has been a destination for locals and travelers alike for 77 years, and we do not take that support for granted.
I remain respectfully grateful for the quick decisions and flexibility of the city in allowing us to remain open safely during these challenging months, and certainly support your efforts in service of our community — but not with this tax.
PAUL NOFIELD
Owner, Driftwood Restaurant and Lounge
Cannon Beach