Reading a Chinook Observer story written by Jeff Clemens (The Astorian, March 23), I was interested in the headline "… changes on treacherous portion of Highway 101." I was curious to see what changes could be made. A study found that a particular curve had been the scene of repeated life-threatening crashes.
The Washington State Department of Transportation decided to install supplemental signs called chevrons, yellow-colored with 40 mph on them, were posted with reflectors at 80-foot spacing throughout the whole curve. Time will tell if this added advisory will caution drivers to slow down.
This brought to mind a similar situation drivers here in Clatsop County are faced with on the same highway farther south in Warrenton. It's the S-turn (chicane) between the Cullaby Lake entrance and Reed and Hertig packing. There have been two fatalities in a short period of time, plus a fiery rollover a few years ago.
So I would like to see the same proactive additions made in this area, such as Washington has done.
JOHN MEINERS
Astoria