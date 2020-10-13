In 2018, Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell won by about 5 percentage points, and just a few short months later it was apparent that she did not represent the people of House District 32.
Rather, she represented the big unions and special-interest groups that paid her way to the legislative seat. Don't make that mistake again.
A vote for anyone other than Suzanne Weber is a vote to continue to raise our taxes and implement ridiculous fees, taking money from the vulnerable population on a fixed income, single parents and families already struggling to make ends meet.
It would be a vote to continue with legislative representatives aligned with big unions and special-interest groups.
Weber has the interests of only the citizens of House District 32 and the support of those from all parties. Vote for Weber.
VINEETA LOWER
Seaside
