I have disheartening news for those who clutch zoning regulations to their collective bosoms as a defense against unwanted or unwarranted Goonie intrusions in an area that is zoned residential.

Zoning is subject to interpretation, and exceptions have been, and will continue to be allowed. Look no further than transient housing in residential zones. Governing bodies in the county at large, and the cities therein, have blunted the teeth of residential zoning regulations in order to collect room taxes.

