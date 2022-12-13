I have disheartening news for those who clutch zoning regulations to their collective bosoms as a defense against unwanted or unwarranted Goonie intrusions in an area that is zoned residential.
Zoning is subject to interpretation, and exceptions have been, and will continue to be allowed. Look no further than transient housing in residential zones. Governing bodies in the county at large, and the cities therein, have blunted the teeth of residential zoning regulations in order to collect room taxes.
The Not-In-My-Back-Yards (NIMBYs) and naysayers might benefit from what a wise and valued friend once told me, "You aren't the only one suffering here!" Another friend told me where sympathy could be found in the dictionary, but sadly this can't be repeated in print. I have strayed off subject, but Goonies are the least of it.
A person with a more nuanced and uncritical view of these hot sheet lodging arrangements might say local governments had been bought out, but this is way too blunt an assessment. It is simply a classic public-private partnership. Back scratching.
Government, a stakeholder in the lodging sector: Sure, it's a goose all right, but it lays golden eggs! Experts say that housing shortages, and rising housing costs in general, have very little, if anything, to do with flourishing vacation rental operations.
Potential commercialization in residential areas has been, and must continue, to be tolerated. Regulated, of course, and by government permission only. Money can make any idea possible, but it has yet to be shown that it will make every idea good.