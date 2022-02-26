The point of view represented in the lead article "Astoria looks at menu of options to address quality of life concerns" (Feb. 19) is incredibly offensive. Whose quality of life are we concerned about? Obviously not those who are marginalized, vulnerable and already suffering from a lack of stable housing.
We have the highest rate of homelessness per capita in the state. This is not an issue we can reactively criminalize our way out of. Suggesting that citizens who have to witness others' struggle degrades their quality of life is a point of view of privilege and intolerance.
Homelessness is directly related to a shortage of affordable housing and social services. Rather than implementing an "out of sight, out of mind" approach, how about not arbitrarily limiting the Astoria Warming Center's days of operation and number of beds?
Why don't we allow shelters as an outright use, instead of a provisional use, in this city? Why do we think that our quality of life matters more than theirs?
This article, coupled with the outright fear-mongering and campaign of misinformation led by a city planning commissioner against the proposed supportive and affordable housing development at Heritage Square, casts this city as incredibly intolerant and heartless.
I, for one, stand with Billie Delaney of the Astoria Warming Center on this issue. I am concerned about the quality of life of all citizens, housed or unhoused, struggling or comfortable. We are better than this short-sighted, intolerant reaction.