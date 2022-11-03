As longtime board members of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association (Patsy) and the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce (David), we know that an investment in our public library is an investment in Astoria's future.

A modern public library is a key component in economic development and the initiatives that improve quality of life. It's an anchor for commercial and residential development. It is a customer magnet, attracting both locals and visitors with strong spillover effects for downtown businesses. The library is a cultural attraction that benefits its patrons and its neighbors alike.

