As longtime board members of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association (Patsy) and the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce (David), we know that an investment in our public library is an investment in Astoria's future.
A modern public library is a key component in economic development and the initiatives that improve quality of life. It's an anchor for commercial and residential development. It is a customer magnet, attracting both locals and visitors with strong spillover effects for downtown businesses. The library is a cultural attraction that benefits its patrons and its neighbors alike.
The library is a free source of access to digital information and technology, making it an essential resource for connecting job seekers with potential employers. People entering or reentering the workforce rely on the library to get online. As our economy grows and diversifies, the library addresses the need for career exploration, technical research and market information.
Communities compete for talent. Our ability to attract new entrepreneurs and employees for our schools, city departments and medical facilities hinges on more than natural beauty. Top notch amenities — schools, parks, and yes, libraries — draw people and business who are considering relocating, and help retain the talent we have.
The library provides the resources for children, including preschool reading and learning, that are a central concern for working parents. These things can be the difference in deciding where to live. So please, make an investment in Astoria for today, and for the future. Vote "yes" on the Astoria Library bond.