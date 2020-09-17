Every time a property becomes available, either the city or some other nontaxable entity decides that they want it. The taxpayers are stuck again.
Whether it's a church on Broadway or a private residence on Broadway or a school property on U.S. Highway 101, the taxpayer has to pay the price of the purchase and absorb the potential property taxes involved. We taxpayers have nothing to say about it.
The Broadway Middle School property should not go to the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District. It is prime business property, and would attract productive businesses and widen the overall tax base.
The chamber of commerce and City Hall did not have to be on Highway 101, but what is done is done. Let's not do the same thing to Broadway Middle School.
BOB COOK
Seaside
