I find it quite ironic that I was a substitute teacher for a second grade class on the same day that the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, tore up the House's official copy of the president's State of the Union address.
Around 37 million Americans watched Pelosi act like a second grader as she potentially violated Title 18 U.S. Code § 2071 (concealment, removal or mutilation, generally). If I was substituting for the sergeant-at-arms, I would have sent her out to sit in the hall.
Or, at least applied the official punishment:
"Whoever, having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States."
MATT JANES
Astoria
