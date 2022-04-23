I find it ironic that many of the vocal minority opposed to approving Measure 4-213 are among our community’s most vulnerable citizens.
Will it take the voters of Gearhart having to place a 911 call to acknowledge the necessity of supporting the ballot measure? I hope not, because I have had to call 911 for both family and strangers. If you haven’t had to make that call, it doesn’t mean it won’t ever happen.
When the world is crumbling in front of you, and you have the support of our first responders arriving, the relief and gratitude is overwhelming. The professionalism, dedication and support they bring to our community is to be commended.
Look in the mirror — we are all vulnerable. I know firsthand how quickly lives can be impacted in an emergency. Car accidents, heart attacks, strokes, suicide attempts, drug overdose, vehicle vs. pedestrian, falls, on-the-job accidents, drowning, gas leaks, burglar alarms, car theft.
Who do you call? Nine-one-one. Who are our first responders? The Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department and Gearhart Police Department. They do not have the facilities to do their jobs effectively and safely. Only you, the voter, have the power to empower them!
Our first responders are always there for us, whether you know it, or not. Our community should support our first responders in providing them with a safe, well equipped, fire and police station our community can be proud of. I urge you, be there for them. Support our firemen and police by voting "yes."