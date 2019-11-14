Thank you, Patrick Webb, for the journey of both irony and emotion you invited us to travel with you with your human interest story in the Weekend Break section of The Astorian, "Mum hangs on as life ebbs away on Nov. 2."
My grandparents, being from England, exhibited the same view of life and living it as you describe concerning your mum. Add the Great Depression and the World War II years, and we could easily be distant relatives.
The photos of May Webb at age 94, sitting in her chair with straws in her drinking glass and mug, followed by the picture of three owls on a branch, spoke to me, as I am 62 and my granddaughter has that very mural over her crib.
All the in-between in life does, indeed become framed photographs carefully placed (never strewn) across table and time, mantle and memory.
Encouragement as words on a residential care home wall, or used in another manner, fill the heart with an equal measure of peace whether in the U.S. or the U.K. They are well-suited for all, as you will be in your $120 purchase from Marks & Spencer's when Shakespeare's words echo your situation, "Parting is such sweet sorrow …"
Thank you for wearing your heart on your sleeve.
LINDA WEBB GUSTAFSON
Warrenton
