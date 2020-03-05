Has anyone else noticed the irony in policies advocated by our elected officials and The Astorian in the Feb. 27 article "Pacific Seafood dorm approved in Astoria"?
Our leaders approved allowing about 80 foreign nationals with green cards to live in a neighborhood facility that was never designed to be a dormitory. Pacific Seafood also wants a dormitory in Warrenton for 70 more.
In the meantime, these and other government officials are trying to find a way to fund housing (affordable/free) by assessing hard-working overtaxed citizens. Much of this housing would be for people who prefer drugs and alcohol, and the self-identified "travelers" who are euphemistically identified as "underhoused" or "homeless."
Seems like there are at least 150 jobs available for folks who are willing to work.
What happened to our philosophy of personal responsibility, work hard and gain the American dream? Of course, help the truly disabled, but not those who chose to not earn their way.
MIKE GREEN
Astoria
