I found Don Haskell's piece on climate change disturbing ("Climate change just another political controversy," The Astorian, Feb. 1). He argues that the "controversy is whether human use of fossil fuels and other natural resources affects the earth's normal weather cycles."
Where is the controversy? Given a significant majority of climate scientists agree that average global temperature today is warmer than in preindustrial times, and that human activity is a significant contributing factor.
Haskell states: "Extreme suggestions aren't acceptable to almost everybody. To claim we must stop using fossil fuels is like saying we must stop growing food. Or stop using airplanes, ships, cars, or lawnmowers. Or stop eating beef because cows produce methane gas."
These are scare tactics meant to encourage people to feel threatened by climate activism. His piece is peppered with extreme examples, cherry-picked and outdated statistics. What is his goal? This sentiment is irresponsible. He should certainly know better.
For those of us living on the coast, we see the effect of climate change. The oyster growers know that carbon dioxide has increased ocean acidification by at least 30%. We don't want to wait for a point of no return. We want to do what we can.
We all need to do our part to mitigate the damage. We don’t need to stop the world in order to do our part to bend the curve. The evidence is solid. Why dismiss it as a controversy?
JENNIFER NIGHTINGALE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.