It should come as no surprise that state Sen. Betsy Johnson interjected a list of amendments crafted by the timber industry into the committee consideration of the cap and trade bill, HB 2020, which threatened to stall or derail its passage.
She probably would excuse her action by saying that she is compelled to represent the concerns of her blue-collar district. More accurately, she is once again representing the concerns of big timber corporations, which oppose cap and trade, and have given her over $100,000 in campaign contributions, according to investigative reporter Rob Davis of The Oregonian.
In choosing to side with the timber industry, Johnson demonstrates that she is more concerned about their bottom line than trying to protect the environment and future generations from the ravages of climate change.
In light of her abandoning the Democratic party’s support of cap and trade, her support of the National Rifle Association and the gun lobby notwithstanding, when are District 16 Democratic voters going to wise up and put a real Democrat in Salem instead of Johnson, the Republican masquerading as a Democrat?
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.