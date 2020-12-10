Considering that I'm a sexagenarian, I'm not so sure Santa Claus is as fictitious as honest elections are here in the U.S.
It's obvious by the sworn testimony I've seen, given by dozens of average citizens, it's easier to believe a bearded fat man in a red suit can shinny up and down every chimney in one night before I'll believe in fair and transparent elections ever again.
And, the way the media has covered the election of 2020, it's akin to the way parents act when their child has figured out the Santa gig.
I'm at the point I'm contemplating a letter of which the first line would be: "Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is a fair result for the 2020 election."
Just like it takes a coordinated effort by older family members to keep the "secret" from the kiddies, it will take millions of voters disenfranchised on Nov. 3 to write their state legislators to get the story out.
My second wish for Santa would be for all members of the media to admit: "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, and there will be a fair 2020 election." (With respect to Francis Pharcellus Church.)
MATT JANES
Jeffers Gardens
