"Honest poverty is a gem that even a king might be proud to call his own, but I wish to sell out. I have sported that kind of jewelry long enough." — Mark Twain

It’s been a national story the past few days about the Oregon Legislature looking at giving homeless residents $1,000 a month to get by on. Considering Oregon already has the most lax laws in the nation concerning drug possession and use, it seems officials are just asking for more trouble on city streets.

