"Honest poverty is a gem that even a king might be proud to call his own, but I wish to sell out. I have sported that kind of jewelry long enough." — Mark Twain
It’s been a national story the past few days about the Oregon Legislature looking at giving homeless residents $1,000 a month to get by on. Considering Oregon already has the most lax laws in the nation concerning drug possession and use, it seems officials are just asking for more trouble on city streets.
As a 10-year-old youngster, I was able to ride with my 12-year-old brother on Rose City Transit buses down to the Greyhound station and hop the "local" to St. Helens to visit our grandparents. I doubt any responsible parents would let pre-teenage kids ride mass transit in Portland these days, let alone walk the city streets.
Poor policy decisions in Oregon regarding the homeless and drug abuse are making it far from safe for the state's youngsters. Seeing how many rural areas are affected by laws mostly made by folks in the valley, it’s only a matter of time before Clatsop County absorbs more vagrants to come here to eventually fill the county's streets. Rewarding lawlessness seems to be Oregon’s progressive method in dealing with a growing national problem.
On the other hand, maybe I should identify as a homeless person and hit my hometown's city streets. After all, a thousand bucks is a thousand bucks …