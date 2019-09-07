In response to "Is it Astor or Astoria?" (The Astorian, Aug. 22): I've lived here all my life, and am 73 years old, and just wanted to tell you the only name I have ever heard or used was the Astor Column.
At some point, several years back, someone started calling it the Astoria Column. However, to us older folks, it's the Astor Column.
JOHN MEINERS
Astoria
