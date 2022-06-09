I read Chuck Meyer’s "I checked" response to Kevin W. Swanson's "Three thoughts" letter with some interest. At the same time I was reading Meyer's letter, "I checked with several of my friends, and none of us had much to complain about, with the possible exception of the price of gasoline," the local ice cream wagon, complete with cheesy music, came by my house.
As I purchased two Klondike cookies and creme and one Mrs. Fields bars, I noticed an "Inflation Donation" sign on an obvious tip box. I gave the young lady driving the musical cart a 20 spot for the $12 worth of ice cream and said, "It's yours," as I walked away.
Swanson claims most Americans are worse off, and Meyer says the opposite. Given that the local ice cream lady is soliciting "inflation" donations, I would have to agree that Americans, at the ground level, are a wee bit worse off than last year.
Last year, I was able to buy my favorite ice cream bars without a sign pumping me for gratuities due to poor economic conditions. Considering the variable conditions required to purchase and distribute ice cream bars at a profit during times of high fuel and ice cream prices, I'd say a complaint can arise.
I find my ice cream delivery person can be quiet and humorous about the obvious pain involved in today's economy. I just hope all citizens can actually "check" as to how their neighbors are doing.