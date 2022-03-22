The squabble over proper usage of the hole in downtown Astoria is a simple matter. Names matter. Heritage is what you've received that's come down to you from the past, and not confusing that with what the departed leave behind them for others.
So if you're talking about heritage, and thinking about legacy, you're thinking about who it used to belong to, and heritage focuses, instead, on the people who are inheriting it now. It's clear to me that this is the quarrel at its root. Comprende?
Initially dedicated to celebrate our collective legacy, the dialogue has gone to pot. Astoria's newest extractive industry, tourism, wants the hole transformed into another visitor amenity. Or better, subsidized housing for tourism workers.
A more scrupulous segment of society thinks it an ideal location for services to the needy. You know, those leftist radicals who want to comfort the afflicted, and afflict the comfortable.
Regardless, the number of abandoned shopping carts are growing exponentially, and the comfortable fear that creating a hub for social services in the heart of Astoria will attract undesirable elements from Coos Bay to Aberdeen, Washington, and all points between.
Our local economy is based upon fish, "forests" and fantasy. Tourism is built upon a dreamscape. Mental illness and homelessness are our collective reality. We own that, too.
And the hole? I'm putting my money on tourism. For as our national history will confirm, the owners will always decide who among the needy are truly deserving.