President Donald Trump supporters, please. It's time. Time to return to decency. Time to return to respect. Respecting our fellow human beings. Respecting our democratic norms and institutions.
Trump is not a decent man. He does not respect other people, nor our democracy. He insults and demeans people. He tears our social fabric apart for his own personal and political gain.
He is making a mockery of our most sacred democratic right, that of electing our leaders and a peaceful transfer of power. His claim of voter fraud is the actual fraud, and we all know it.
Diligent and dedicated election workers all over this country did an amazing job of running this election, during a pandemic, with record numbers of ballots, many of them coming by mail (completely legal), under heavy time pressure and under a microscope.
We should be heaping praise on these hardworking Americans. Instead, Trump insults them. The lieutenant governor of Texas offered a $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud. If it was so rampant, he would not have to dangle such a valuable bribe.
In one state, they're yelling "stop counting ballots"; in another, they're yelling "count the ballots." We all know this is nuts. Trump is an emperor with no clothes. He, his enablers in the Senate, the House and the conservative media are taking the U.S. to a very bad place.
Trump lost this election. Joe Biden, a decent man, won. It's that simple. Please. It’s time.
ERIC HALPERIN
Gearhart
