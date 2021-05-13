I am asking you to please join me in voting for the election of the current board members of the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District: Su Coddington, Celeste Tuhy Bodner, Mike Hinton, Erika Marshall Hamer and Katharine Parker.
Having had the privilege of serving as the general manager of the district from 1984 to 2012, and the pleasure of swimming almost every day for the past 37 years, I know the critical importance of good leadership.
This group of qualified directors brings with them deep connections to our community through decades of participation and outstanding service. Each one brings their unique life and professional skills to benefit and guide our beloved district.
You can trust in their commitment to ethically and strategically collaborate with our community to best serve all. The community engagement process has set the bold vision for the district to continue to improve the quality of life through inviting us all to play.
Your current directors are doing just that, following a sound plan that will be in our community's best interests. Check out ProgressForSEPRD.com. Join me in voting for our current board; get your mail-in ballot by the May 18 due date.
MARY BLAKE
Seaside