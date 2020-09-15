Are you concerned with how Oregon is being run? Are you worried that current Oregon politicians are throwing Oregonians under the climate bus with extreme environmental measures designed to offset Asian polluters, but that scientists say won't actually have an impact on carbon emissions?
These environmental policies will add many new taxes to Oregonians and Oregon businesses without helping the climate situation at all.
Please join me in voting for Suzanne Weber, who has lived in Tillamook since 1970 and is an active and vibrant part of our community. She is endorsed by Oregon Small Business Association, Oregon Farm Bureau, #TimberUnity and others.
JULIE STOCKFLETH
Westport
