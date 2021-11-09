Letter: Just a thought Nov 9, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I just read in tonight's paper that Harney County now also wants to move to Idaho. Wouldn't it be a lot simpler to just cede Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties to Washington state?That way Oregon could keep all of her farm, ranch and recreational areas, while at the same time redistributing her lawmaking powers to better represent the rural areas. Just a thought.WILLIAM BELLAstoria Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Washington County Agriculture Rural Area Farm William Bell State Idaho Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObituary: Katrina Danielle HovdenBusinesses complain about homeless issues downtownCannon Beach food tax ahead by slim marginCounty reports 28th virus deathRiverfront hotel project prompts more code changesDeaths: Nov. 4, 2021Astoria Riverwalk Inn unlikely in waterfront plansObituary: Barbara Ann SullivanDeaths: Nov. 2, 2021Deaths: Nov. 6, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.