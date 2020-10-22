Abortion: As I consider this explosive issue, I wonder where the male fits in. Males are peculiarly absent at any point in the whole process. Last I looked, it takes one, and a female, to procreate.
I guess, in the heat of passion, it is the sole responsibility of the female to consider the legal, financial and moral implications of momentarily feeling good. The burden associated with the adage that men give love for sex, and women give sex for love, apparently falls squarely on the shoulders of women.
Society gives women this choice: mother or murderer. Where are all of the men clamoring to take on the fruit of their loins? Many fathers who wanted a child, after divorce, refuse to pay their fair share.
I personally know of a father who makes $120,000-plus annually, but still had to have his wages garnished to pay the mere pittance the court ordered. He still hasn't paid for child care in five years.
Never mind that women enter a work world where they get paid less for the same job, and end up caring for the child far more than fathers claim. Where is the funding by the pious people claiming to protect these children?
DNA testing clearly identifies fathers, so where are the laws strictly mandating genetic patronage without exception or excuse? Just asking.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
